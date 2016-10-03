Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegación más personalizada. Si deseas más información consulta nuestra política de cookies.
Al continuar navegando o cerrar este mensaje consideramos que aceptas la política de cookies.
 
                    acceder
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |   |   |   |   |  Provincia  |   |   |  Ciencia y Tec.  |  Historia
 
Domingo | 22.01.2017  
Ejea digital, el diario electrónico de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
20.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes de modernización en Ejea de los Caballeros
La Comunidad nº V de los Riegos de Bardenas en coordinación con el Ayuntamiento de Ejea han solicitado, entre otras cosas, a la Consejería de Desarrol...
 
 
19.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Modificación de los accesos y señalización en varias zonas de Ejea
 
La reorganización afecta a las zonas de Paseo Constitución con Ronda Taurina y Amigas por la Paz y Calle Formación Profesional, María Moliner, Vicent...
 
 
17.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
La Oficina de Turismo de Ejea abre sus puertas
 
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros se encuentra ubicada en el Paseo del Muro n 2, justo enfrente de la iglesia del Salvador.
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros reabre sus puertas en este 2017. Lo hace desde el 14 de enero, festividad de El Voto, hasta ...
 
 
17.01.2017 | Educación comentarios Comentar
 
Curso formativo para facilitar la toma de decisiones
 
Curso de toma decisones.
El curso tendrá lugar los días 19 y 20 de enero y será impartida por Ángel Estalayo, psicoterapeuta infanto-juvenil....
 
 
17.01.2017 | Economía comentarios Comentar
 
Los comercios aragoneses mejoran en la información sobre los precios en rebajas
 
Consumo ha visitado 895 establecimientos en esta campaña de rebajas....
 
 
15.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios1 Comentarios
 
El Ejea remonta y ya está en puestos de play off
 
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea enlazó su cuarta victoria consecutiva y se mete de lleno en la lucha por los puestos de play off al vencer al Club Deportiv...
 
 
13.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
El Museo Aquagraria supera los 50.000 visitantes desde su apertura en 2012
 
Aquagraria cierra el 2016 con 9.354 visitas y más de 100 actividades programadas, siendo la agricultura, la educación infantil y el deporte los grande...
 
 
13.01.2017 | Provincia comentarios Comentar
 
Aragón alcanza una tasa de 40.8 donantes por millón de habitantes
 
Durante el 2016, el 88% de las familias concedió la donación de órganos, cifra superior a la media nacional. En los hospitales de la Comunidad Autónom...
 
 
11.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Actos conmemorativos de la Festividad del Voto 2017
 
Lienzo Procesin del Voto
13 y 14 de enero de 2017....
 
 
 
BLOGS EN EJEA DIGITAL
Blog La Troba
Asociacion 5 V Multilingue
Blog 5V
Blog de Baloncesto
Blog de Baloncesto
La jotica
Blog de Jota Aragonesa
IES Reyes Católicos
Blog del Colegio Cervantes
Instituto Cinco Villas
C.R.A.Luis Buñuel
C.R.A.Luis Buñuel
Colegio Mercedarias
Mercedarias
Últimas conversaciones en los foros
   Chistes
finooooooooooooooooooo chiste
   Clasificados
SE VENDE COCHE
   Cultura y espectáculos
Escasa asistencia: Orquesta SinfÃ³nica Goya en Ejea
   Deportes
SKATE PARK EN EJEA!
La actualidad en los Pueblos:
- Bardenas
Adecuación del edificio de usos múltiples en Bardenas
- Rivas
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del año
- El Bayo
Finalizadas las obras de rehabilitación del tejado del colegio en El Bayo
- Santa Anastasia
El Centro de Mayores de Santa Anastasia, se rehabilitará
- Pinsoro
Nuevas actuaciones en los pueblos de Ejea
- El Sabinar
Adjudicadas nuevas obras de acondicionamiento en los pueblos de Ejea
- Valareña
Valareña celebra sus fiestas
- Farasdues
La fibra óptica llegará y mejorará la cobertura móvil en Farasdués
  La semana en imágenes
Luis Ciudad Zueco
Ver pase de imágenes >>
 
Contiges
Contiges
Funeraria Tanatorio Vinue
· NECROLOGICAS
Fallecio el día 16 de enero LUIS MILLAS NAVASCUES
Abogados Arbues
 Enlaces patrocinados
· EMEDIA
· ABOGADOS ARBUÉS
· INP FORMACIÓN
· NECROLOGICAS
 Calendario
Enero  Próximas citas
L M X J V S D
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
22/01 El cine comercial nos trae risas con VILLAVICIOSA DE AL LADO
31/01 Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería ecológica: `Cómo combinar cantidad y calidad respetando la tierra´
 Interesante
03/10/2016
Lienzo Procesin del Voto
Los IES Reyes Católicos de Ejea y Miguel Catalán de Zaragoza reciben una mención de honor a la Acción Magistral 2016 entregada por la Reina Letizia
 
La actualidad por secciones
 Asociaciones
Jornada sobre el `Proyecto AgroSOS y la automatiza...
Celebrado el II Encuentro de comercio de Ejea de l...
 Ciencia y tecnología
Charla sobre `Redes Sociales como herramienta para...
Un estudio del OASI detecta 40 nuevas profesiones ...
 Comarca
Orés celebra la Navidad
Nuevas ayudas Leader 2014-20 para la Comarca de la...
 Cultura y espectáculos
El cine comercial nos trae risas con VILLAVICIOSA ...
El escritor Luis Zueco presenta en Ejea su novela ...
 Deportes
El Ejea remonta y ya está en puestos de play off
El Ejea comienza el año con buen pie
 Economía
Los comercios aragoneses mejoran en la información...
`Café con Idea´ hablaremos de Subvenciones para em...
 Educación
Curso formativo para facilitar la toma de decision...
Inicio de la Escuela Taller `Ejea Formación´
 Local
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes ...
Modificación de los accesos y señalización en vari...
 Medio Ambiente
Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería eco...
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes ...
 Provincia
Aragón alcanza una tasa de 40.8 donantes por milló...
Vuelve `Pon Aragón en tu mesa´
 Sociedad
Ejea realizará en la Festividad del Voto el acto d...
`Una persona inolvidable´
Servicios: Situación - Callejero - Polígono - Teléfonos - Farmacias - El Agua   Fiestas - Gente - Música - Comercio
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |  Medio Ambiente  |  Deportes  |  Cultura y Espectáculos  |  Sociedad  |  Provincia  |  Educación  |  Asociaciones  |  Ciencia y Tecnología  |  Historia
    Herramientas
Portada
Contacto
RSS
Mapa web
Hemeroteca
     En profundidad
Foros
Blogs
     Servicios
Situación
Callejero
Polígono
Teléfonos de interés
Farmacias
El Agua 		    Ocio
Fiestas
Gente
Música
Comercio
CIF B50930486 - e_media Informática Creativa - Paseo del Muro, 5 Bajos - 902 930 646 - [email protected] - Aviso legal - Política de cookies
Great story totally what I wanted apt find. babyliss pro curler therefore where can i do it beguile support. abercrombie and fitch it my 1st go apt perceive at this site, http://www.nedeanery.org/ its good discussion regarding this paragraph here by this weblog, www.milliejane.co.uk he likewise watch these even among company hehehe.. cheap ray bans uk since I don appetite apt fail to take this array. chanel espadrilles for sale No one can renounce from the feature of this video posted at this website, babyliss perfect curl Hi there, hollister ClothingWhat's up,