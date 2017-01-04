Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegación más personalizada. Si deseas más información consulta nuestra política de cookies.
Lunes | 16.01.2017  
Ejea digital, el diario electrónico de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
15.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
El Ejea remonta y ya está en puestos de play off
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea enlazó su cuarta victoria consecutiva y se mete de lleno en la lucha por los puestos de play off al vencer al Club Deportiv...
 
 
13.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
El Museo Aquagraria supera los 50.000 visitantes desde su apertura en 2012
 
Aquagraria cierra el 2016 con 9.354 visitas y más de 100 actividades programadas, siendo la agricultura, la educación infantil y el deporte los grande...
 
 
13.01.2017 | Provincia comentarios Comentar
 
Aragón alcanza una tasa de 40.8 donantes por millón de habitantes
 
Durante el 2016, el 88% de las familias concedió la donación de órganos, cifra superior a la media nacional. En los hospitales de la Comunidad Autónom...
 
 
11.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Actos conmemorativos de la Festividad del Voto 2017
 
Lienzo Procesin del Voto
13 y 14 de enero de 2017....
 
 
11.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
SOFEJEA cierra 2016 con 62 personas emprendedoras atendidas y 95.687 euros en subvenciones tramitadas
 
El equipo de SOFEJEA sosteniendo el Sello `Responsabilidad Social de Aragn
Se han realizado 404 asesorías a pymes, personas emprendedoras y trabajadores autónomos....
 
 
08.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios1 Comentarios
 
El Ejea comienza el año con buen pie
 
Los ejeanos continúan con su racha de buen juego y se acercan a la promoción. ...
 
 
07.01.2017 | Comarca comentarios Comentar
 
Orés celebra la Navidad
 
La localidad cincovillesa de Orés ha celebrado por todo lo alto estas navidades con un programa repleto de actos para todas las edades.

En...
 
 
04.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del año
 
Imagen de archivo: El sbado y domingo a las 3,30 de la tarde encierro de vaquillas de la ganadera `El Sabinar.
El pueblo ejeano de Rivas celebra las fiestas en honor a San Victorián, del miércoles 4 al domingo 8 de enero....
 
 
04.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
La esperada cita con los Reyes Magos: Una Cabalgata que quiere traer la Luna a los niños de Ejea
 
5 de enero de 2017. Itinerario: Iglesia del Salvador-Paseo del Muro-Avenida Cosculluela-Plaza de la Villa. 5: 45 tarde( Chocolatada en Plaza de la Lib...
 
 
 
  La semana en imágenes
ANIMALES FANTSTICOS Y DONDE ENCONTRARLOS Hijos predilectos de Ejea Itinerario de la Calle Mediavilla Libro manuscrito Mateo Suman
Ver pase de imágenes >>
 
18/01 Podemos Aragón: Acto público de rendición de cuentas en materia de educación y sanidad
31/01 Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería ecológica: `Cómo combinar cantidad y calidad respetando la tierra´
 Interesante
18/07/2016
El Presidente de Aragón inaugura la ampliación de la residencia Elvira Otal de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
