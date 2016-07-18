Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegaciÃ³n mÃ¡s personalizada. Si deseas mÃ¡s informaciÃ³n consulta nuestra polÃ­tica de cookies.
Lunes | 30.01.2017  
27.01.2017 | EconomÃ­a comentarios Comentar
Arranca la nueva etapa de jÃ³venes dinamizadores rurales
14 Centros de Desarrollo Rural que aglutinan 17 comarcas Aragonesas apuestan por el empoderamiento de los jÃ³venes que viven en el medio rural....
 
 
26.01.2017 | EconomÃ­a comentarios Comentar
 
El paro baja en AragÃ³n hasta el 13,5% y se sitÃºa cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional
 
El paro desciende en Aragón hasta el 13,5% y se sitúa cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional
Es la tasa de desempleo mÃ¡s baja desde 2009. A su vez, el empleo creciÃ³ en la Comunidad un 2,3% en el cuarto trimestre de 2016, lo que equivale a 12.6...
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Brazadas solidarias en Ejea
 
Brazadas solidarias.
El 20 de febrero alumnos del IES Reyes CatÃ³licos organizan el reto `12 horas Nado SolidarioÂ´ a beneficio de ADISCIV....
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Podemos seÃ±ala que hacen falta maestros especialistas y mejoras en el servicio escolar del CRA Luis BuÃ±uel de Pinsoro
 
Carlos Gamarra, diputado de Podemos en las Cortes de AragÃ³n, ha preguntado al Departamento de EducaciÃ³n del Gobierno autonÃ³mico si tiene previsto impl...
 
 
23.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato AutonÃ³mico de Kickboxing
 
Este fin de semana se celebrÃ³ en el Polideportivo Municipal de la Almunia de DoÃ±a Godina la 3Âª Fase del Campeonato AutonÃ³mico de Kickboxing.

...
 
 
22.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
El Ejea pincha en SabiÃ±Ã¡nigo
 
En la segunda mitad Roberto Mainz fue expulsado al derribar a un contrario dentro del área.
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea viÃ³ truncada su racha de victorias al perder dos a cero en su visita al campo de la AgrupaciÃ³n Deportiva SabiÃ±Ã¡nigo.
<...
 
 
20.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
El Consejero Olona visita los regadÃ­os pendientes de modernizaciÃ³n en Ejea de los Caballeros
 
La Comunidad nÂº V de los Riegos de Bardenas en coordinaciÃ³n con el Ayuntamiento de Ejea han solicitado, entre otras cosas, a la ConsejerÃ­a de Desarrol...
 
 
19.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
ModificaciÃ³n de los accesos y seÃ±alizaciÃ³n en varias zonas de Ejea
 
La reorganizaciÃ³n afecta a las zonas de Paseo ConstituciÃ³n con Ronda Taurina y Amigas por la Paz y Calle FormaciÃ³n Profesional, MarÃ­a Moliner, Vicent...
 
 
17.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
La Oficina de Turismo de Ejea abre sus puertas
 
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros se encuentra ubicada en el Paseo del Muro nº 2, justo enfrente de la iglesia del Salvador.
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros reabre sus puertas en este 2017. Lo hace desde el 14 de enero, festividad de El Voto, hasta ...
 
 
 
El paro desciende en Aragón hasta el 13,5% y se sitúa cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional Brazadas solidarias.
31/01 DÃ­as 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganaderÃ­a ecolÃ³gica: `CÃ³mo combinar cantidad y calidad respetando la tierraÂ´
18/07/2016
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros se encuentra ubicada en el Paseo del Muro nº 2, justo enfrente de la iglesia del Salvador.
El Presidente de AragÃ³n inaugura la ampliaciÃ³n de la residencia Elvira Otal de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
