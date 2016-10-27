Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegación más personalizada. Si deseas más información consulta nuestra política de cookies.
Domingo | 01.01.2017  
30.12.2016 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
Ejea celebra la San Silvestre con otro éxito de participación
Un año más Ejea celebró la Tradicional San Silvestre en su Parque Central.

A pesar del frío, la cita deportiva congregó a cerca de 300 cor...
 
 
29.12.2016 | Medio Ambiente comentarios Comentar
 
El Gobierno de Aragón efectúa el segundo pago anticipado de la PAC 2016
 
El importe total del pago asciende a algo más de 88,7 millones de euros....
 
 
28.12.2016 | Economía comentarios Comentar
 
Nuevas ayudas Leader 2014-20 para la Comarca de las Cinco Villas
 
Nuevas ayudas Leader 2014-20 para la Comarca de las Cinco Villas
Adefo Cinco Villas gestiona las ayudas para desarrollo rural Leader en las Cinco Villas dotadas, para el año 2017, con 684.000 .

Las ayud...
 
 
28.12.2016 | Medio Ambiente comentarios Comentar
 
Abierta la nueva convocatoria de ayudas a la incorporación de jóvenes y modernización de explotaciones del sector agrario
 
El CITA desarrolla un proyecto cientfico para mejorar la explotacin de la raza Serrana de Teruel
Las dos convocatorias publicadas en 2016 alcanzan los 50 millones de subvención....
 
 
27.12.2016 | Cultura y espectáculos comentarios Comentar
 
`Invisible´ publica su nuevo videoclip
 
Rodando el videoclip
Este fin de semana tuvo lugar en el Pub New Génesis de Ejea la presentación del videoclip "Ella", tema perteneciente al último álbum de la banda de he...
 
 
23.12.2016 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
El Ayuntamiento de Ejea aprueba un presupuesto que prioriza la protección social y el fomento de la economía
 
Pleno en el Ayuntamiento de Ejea.
El presupuesto asciende a 17.936.416,30 millones de euros y cumple con los objetivos de estabilidad presupuestaria....
 
 
22.12.2016 | Cultura y espectáculos comentarios Comentar
 
Exposición de los artistas Paco Sierra y Oscar Jiménez, un tributo al realismo figurativo
 
Realismo figurativo
23 diciembre 2016 - 19 enero 2017. Sala de Exposiciones de la Casa Parroquial....
 
 
22.12.2016 | Cultura y espectáculos comentarios Comentar
 
Exposición de los Premios GOYA DE FOTOGRAFÍA en el Espacio La Espiral
 
Exposicin Goya
Hasta el 12 de enero permanecerá abierta al público en el Espacio Cultural LA ESPIRAL la exposición `PREMIOS Goya de Fotografía 2015´. La exposición l...
 
 
21.12.2016 | Cultura y espectáculos comentarios1 Comentarios
 
NAVIDAD CULTURAL, una programación en clave infantil y familiar
 
Programa Navidad 2016
27/diciembre/2016 -7/enero/2016. Teatro de la Villa/Centro Cívico/Polideportivo Municipal....
 
 
 
02/01 Tradicional `Concierto de Año Nuevo´ en Ejea
