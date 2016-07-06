Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegaciÃ³n mÃ¡s personalizada. Si deseas mÃ¡s informaciÃ³n consulta nuestra polÃ­tica de cookies.
Lunes | 09.01.2017  
08.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
El Ejea comienza el aÃ±o con buen pie
Los ejeanos continÃºan con su racha de buen juego y se acercan a la promociÃ³n. ...
 
 
07.01.2017 | Comarca comentarios Comentar
 
OrÃ©s celebra la Navidad
 
La localidad cincovillesa de OrÃ©s ha celebrado por todo lo alto estas navidades con un programa repleto de actos para todas las edades.

En...
 
 
04.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del aÃ±o
 
Imagen de archivo: El sábado y domingo a las 3,30 de la tarde encierro de vaquillas de la ganadería `El Sabinar´.
El pueblo ejeano de Rivas celebra las fiestas en honor a San VictoriÃ¡n, del miÃ©rcoles 4 al domingo 8 de enero....
 
 
04.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
La esperada cita con los Reyes Magos: Una Cabalgata que quiere traer la Luna a los niÃ±os de Ejea
 
5 de enero de 2017. Itinerario: Iglesia del Salvador-Paseo del Muro-Avenida Cosculluela-Plaza de la Villa. 5: 45 tarde( Chocolatada en Plaza de la Lib...
 
 
04.01.2017 | EconomÃ­a comentarios Comentar
 
El paro registrado en AragÃ³n acaba el aÃ±o por debajo de 80.000 desempleados
 
Evolución del paro registrado en Aragón
Desde diciembre de 2008 no se acababa un aÃ±o por debajo de 80.000 parados....
 
 
30.12.2016 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
Ejea celebra la San Silvestre con otro Ã©xito de participaciÃ³n
 
Foto de http://atletismo5v.blogspot.com.es
Un aÃ±o mÃ¡s Ejea celebrÃ³ la Tradicional San Silvestre en su Parque Central.

A pesar del frÃ­o, la cita deportiva congregÃ³ a cerca de 300 cor...
 
 
29.12.2016 | Medio Ambiente comentarios Comentar
 
El Gobierno de AragÃ³n efectÃºa el segundo pago anticipado de la PAC 2016
 
El importe total del pago asciende a algo mÃ¡s de 88,7 millones de euros....
 
 
28.12.2016 | EconomÃ­a comentarios Comentar
 
Nuevas ayudas Leader 2014-20 para la Comarca de las Cinco Villas
 
Nuevas ayudas Leader 2014-20 para la Comarca de las Cinco Villas
Adefo Cinco Villas gestiona las ayudas para desarrollo rural Leader en las Cinco Villas dotadas, para el aÃ±o 2017, con 684.000 Â€.

Las ayud...
 
 
28.12.2016 | Medio Ambiente comentarios Comentar
 
Abierta la nueva convocatoria de ayudas a la incorporaciÃ³n de jÃ³venes y modernizaciÃ³n de explotaciones del sector agrario
 
El CITA desarrolla un proyecto científico para mejorar la explotación de la raza Serrana de Teruel
Las dos convocatorias publicadas en 2016 alcanzan los 50 millones de subvenciÃ³n....
 
 
 
La actualidad en los Pueblos:
- Bardenas
AdecuaciÃ³n del edificio de usos mÃºltiples en Bardenas
- Rivas
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del aÃ±o
- El Bayo
Finalizadas las obras de rehabilitaciÃ³n del tejado del colegio en El Bayo
- Santa Anastasia
El Centro de Mayores de Santa Anastasia, se rehabilitarÃ¡
- Pinsoro
Nuevas actuaciones en los pueblos de Ejea
- El Sabinar
Adjudicadas nuevas obras de acondicionamiento en los pueblos de Ejea
- ValareÃ±a
ValareÃ±a celebra sus fiestas
- Farasdues
La fibra Ã³ptica llegarÃ¡ y mejorarÃ¡ la cobertura mÃ³vil en FarasduÃ©s
  La semana en imágenes
Imagen de archivo: El sábado y domingo a las 3,30 de la tarde encierro de vaquillas de la ganadería `El Sabinar´. Evolución del paro registrado en Aragón
Ver pase de imÃ¡genes >>
 
11/01 `CafÃ© con IdeaÂ´ hablaremos de Subvenciones para emprendedores y empresas
