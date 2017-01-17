Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegación más personalizada. Si deseas más información consulta nuestra política de cookies.
Al continuar navegando o cerrar este mensaje consideramos que aceptas la política de cookies.
 
                    acceder
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |   |   |   |   |  Provincia  |   |   |  Ciencia y Tec.  |  Historia
 
Jueves | 26.01.2017  
Ejea digital, el diario electrónico de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
26.01.2017 | Economía comentarios Comentar
El paro baja en Aragón hasta el 13,5% y se sitúa cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional
Es la tasa de desempleo más baja desde 2009. A su vez, el empleo creció en la Comunidad un 2,3% en el cuarto trimestre de 2016, lo que equivale a 12.6...
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Brazadas solidarias en Ejea
 
Brazadas solidarias.
El 20 de febrero alumnos del IES Reyes Católicos organizan el reto `12 horas Nado Solidario´ a beneficio de ADISCIV....
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialistas y mejoras en el servicio escolar del CRA Luis Buñuel de Pinsoro
 
Carlos Gamarra, diputado de Podemos en las Cortes de Aragón, ha preguntado al Departamento de Educación del Gobierno autonómico si tiene previsto impl...
 
 
23.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kickboxing
 
Este fin de semana se celebró en el Polideportivo Municipal de la Almunia de Doña Godina la 3ª Fase del Campeonato Autonómico de Kickboxing.

...
 
 
22.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
El Ejea pincha en Sabiñánigo
 
En la segunda mitad Roberto Mainz fue expulsado al derribar a un contrario dentro del rea.
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea vió truncada su racha de victorias al perder dos a cero en su visita al campo de la Agrupación Deportiva Sabiñánigo.
<...
 
 
20.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes de modernización en Ejea de los Caballeros
 
La Comunidad nº V de los Riegos de Bardenas en coordinación con el Ayuntamiento de Ejea han solicitado, entre otras cosas, a la Consejería de Desarrol...
 
 
19.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Modificación de los accesos y señalización en varias zonas de Ejea
 
La reorganización afecta a las zonas de Paseo Constitución con Ronda Taurina y Amigas por la Paz y Calle Formación Profesional, María Moliner, Vicent...
 
 
17.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
La Oficina de Turismo de Ejea abre sus puertas
 
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros se encuentra ubicada en el Paseo del Muro n 2, justo enfrente de la iglesia del Salvador.
La Oficina Municipal de Turismo de Ejea de los Caballeros reabre sus puertas en este 2017. Lo hace desde el 14 de enero, festividad de El Voto, hasta ...
 
 
17.01.2017 | Educación comentarios Comentar
 
Curso formativo para facilitar la toma de decisiones
 
Curso de toma decisones.
El curso tendrá lugar los días 19 y 20 de enero y será impartida por Ángel Estalayo, psicoterapeuta infanto-juvenil....
 
 
 
BLOGS EN EJEA DIGITAL
Baloncesto VTR-Asín
Baloncesto VTR-Asín
Club de Montaña exea
Blog Club de Montaña Exea
CRA Los Bañales
CRA Los Bañales
Castejón de Valdejasa
IES Reyes Católicos
Blog del Colegio Cervantes
Interpeñas Ejea
Blog Interpeñas Ejea
El botiquín
El botiquín, consejos de salud
Blog del Rugby Ejea
Blog del Rugby Ejea
Últimas conversaciones en los foros
   Chistes
finooooooooooooooooooo chiste
   Clasificados
SE VENDE PISO
   Cultura y espectáculos
Escasa asistencia: Orquesta SinfÃ³nica Goya en Ejea
   Deportes
SKATE PARK EN EJEA!
La actualidad en los Pueblos:
- Bardenas
Adecuación del edificio de usos múltiples en Bardenas
- Rivas
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del año
- El Bayo
Finalizadas las obras de rehabilitación del tejado del colegio en El Bayo
- Santa Anastasia
El Centro de Mayores de Santa Anastasia, se rehabilitará
- Pinsoro
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialistas y mejoras en el servicio escolar del CRA Luis Buñuel de Pinsoro
- El Sabinar
Adjudicadas nuevas obras de acondicionamiento en los pueblos de Ejea
- Valareña
Valareña celebra sus fiestas
- Farasdues
La fibra óptica llegará y mejorará la cobertura móvil en Farasdués
  La semana en imágenes
El paro desciende en Aragn hasta el 13,5% y se sita cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional Brazadas solidarias.
Ver pase de imágenes >>
 
Contiges
Contiges
Funeraria Tanatorio Vinue
· NECROLOGICAS
Fallecio el día 22 de enero ANTONIO LABORDA SAMPER
Abogados Arbues
 Enlaces patrocinados
· EMEDIA
· ABOGADOS ARBUÉS
· INP FORMACIÓN
· NECROLOGICAS
 Calendario
Enero  Próximas citas
L M X J V S D
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
26/01 Charla sobre el turismo en las Cinco Villas
31/01 Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería ecológica: `Cómo combinar cantidad y calidad respetando la tierra´
 Interesante
18/07/2016
Curso de toma decisones.
El Presidente de Aragón inaugura la ampliación de la residencia Elvira Otal de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
La actualidad por secciones
 Asociaciones
Jornada sobre el `Proyecto AgroSOS y la automatiza...
Celebrado el II Encuentro de comercio de Ejea de l...
 Ciencia y tecnología
Charla sobre `Redes Sociales como herramienta para...
Un estudio del OASI detecta 40 nuevas profesiones ...
 Comarca
Charla sobre el turismo en las Cinco Villas
Orés celebra la Navidad
 Cultura y espectáculos
El cine comercial nos trae risas con VILLAVICIOSA ...
El escritor Luis Zueco presenta en Ejea su novela ...
 Deportes
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kick...
El Ejea pincha en Sabiñánigo
 Economía
El paro baja en Aragón hasta el 13,5% y se sitúa c...
Los comercios aragoneses mejoran en la información...
 Educación
Curso formativo para facilitar la toma de decision...
Inicio de la Escuela Taller `Ejea Formación´
 Local
Brazadas solidarias en Ejea
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialis...
 Medio Ambiente
Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería eco...
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes ...
 Provincia
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kick...
Aragón alcanza una tasa de 40.8 donantes por milló...
 Sociedad
Ejea realizará en la Festividad del Voto el acto d...
`Una persona inolvidable´
Servicios: Situación - Callejero - Polígono - Teléfonos - Farmacias - El Agua   Fiestas - Gente - Música - Comercio
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |  Medio Ambiente  |  Deportes  |  Cultura y Espectáculos  |  Sociedad  |  Provincia  |  Educación  |  Asociaciones  |  Ciencia y Tecnología  |  Historia
    Herramientas
Portada
Contacto
RSS
Mapa web
Hemeroteca
     En profundidad
Foros
Blogs
     Servicios
Situación
Callejero
Polígono
Teléfonos de interés
Farmacias
El Agua 		    Ocio
Fiestas
Gente
Música
Comercio
CIF B50930486 - e_media Informática Creativa - Paseo del Muro, 5 Bajos - 902 930 646 - [email protected] - Aviso legal - Política de cookies
Great story totally what I wanted apt find. babyliss pro curler therefore where can i do it beguile support. abercrombie and fitch it my 1st go apt perceive at this site, http://www.nedeanery.org/ its good discussion regarding this paragraph here by this weblog, www.milliejane.co.uk he likewise watch these even among company hehehe.. cheap ray bans uk since I don appetite apt fail to take this array. chanel espadrilles for sale No one can renounce from the feature of this video posted at this website, babyliss perfect curl Hi there, hollister ClothingWhat's up,