Este sitio utiliza cookies para ofrecerte una navegación más personalizada. Si deseas más información consulta nuestra política de cookies.
Al continuar navegando o cerrar este mensaje consideramos que aceptas la política de cookies.
 
                    acceder
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |   |   |   |   |  Provincia  |   |   |  Ciencia y Tec.  |  Historia
 
Lunes | 06.02.2017  
Ejea digital, el diario electrónico de Ejea de los Caballeros
 
30.01.2017 | Educación comentarios Comentar
Programación trimestral de la Escuela Municipal de Familias
Desde el miércoles día 1 de febrero en el Centro Cívico municipal....
 
 
30.01.2017 | Economía comentarios Comentar
 
Aragón registró 10.614 nacimientos durante 2016
 
La investigacin se centra en los bebs de bajo peso.
Los hospitales aragoneses registraron 10.614 partos durante el año 2016, de los cuales 8.652 tuvieron lugar en centros públicos y el resto, 1.962, en ...
 
 
29.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
El Ejea pincha en casa
 
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea sufrió su segunda derrota consecutiva al perder 0-1 ante el Club Deportivo Cuarte en partido de liga celebrado en la tarde-...
 
 
27.01.2017 | Economía comentarios Comentar
 
Arranca la nueva etapa de jóvenes dinamizadores rurales
 
14 Centros de Desarrollo Rural que aglutinan 17 comarcas Aragonesas apuestan por el empoderamiento de los jóvenes que viven en el medio rural....
 
 
26.01.2017 | Economía comentarios Comentar
 
El paro baja en Aragón hasta el 13,5% y se sitúa cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional
 
El paro desciende en Aragn hasta el 13,5% y se sita cinco puntos por debajo de la media nacional
Es la tasa de desempleo más baja desde 2009. A su vez, el empleo creció en la Comunidad un 2,3% en el cuarto trimestre de 2016, lo que equivale a 12.6...
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Brazadas solidarias en Ejea
 
Brazadas solidarias.
El 20 de febrero alumnos del IES Reyes Católicos organizan el reto `12 horas Nado Solidario´ a beneficio de ADISCIV....
 
 
24.01.2017 | Local comentarios Comentar
 
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialistas y mejoras en el servicio escolar del CRA Luis Buñuel de Pinsoro
 
Carlos Gamarra, diputado de Podemos en las Cortes de Aragón, ha preguntado al Departamento de Educación del Gobierno autonómico si tiene previsto impl...
 
 
23.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kickboxing
 
Este fin de semana se celebró en el Polideportivo Municipal de la Almunia de Doña Godina la 3ª Fase del Campeonato Autonómico de Kickboxing.

...
 
 
22.01.2017 | Deportes comentarios Comentar
 
El Ejea pincha en Sabiñánigo
 
En la segunda mitad Roberto Mainz fue expulsado al derribar a un contrario dentro del rea.
La Sociedad Deportiva Ejea vió truncada su racha de victorias al perder dos a cero en su visita al campo de la Agrupación Deportiva Sabiñánigo.
<...
 
 
 
BLOGS EN EJEA DIGITAL
El botiquín
El botiquín, consejos de salud
Futbol y Futbol Sala
Futbol Sala
Comarca de las Cinco Villas
Blog del Tenis
Blog del Tenis
Colegio Mercedarias
Mercedarias
La jotica
Blog de Jota Aragonesa
Blog Carretera y LLanta
subelamusica.com
Sube la música
Últimas conversaciones en los foros
   Chistes
finooooooooooooooooooo chiste
   Clasificados
SE VENDE PISO
   Cultura y espectáculos
Escasa asistencia: Orquesta SinfÃ³nica Goya en Ejea
   Deportes
SKATE PARK EN EJEA!
La actualidad en los Pueblos:
- Bardenas
Adecuación del edificio de usos múltiples en Bardenas
- Rivas
Rivas celebra las primeras fiestas del año
- El Bayo
Finalizadas las obras de rehabilitación del tejado del colegio en El Bayo
- Santa Anastasia
El Centro de Mayores de Santa Anastasia, se rehabilitará
- Pinsoro
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialistas y mejoras en el servicio escolar del CRA Luis Buñuel de Pinsoro
- El Sabinar
Adjudicadas nuevas obras de acondicionamiento en los pueblos de Ejea
- Valareña
Valareña celebra sus fiestas
- Farasdues
La fibra óptica llegará y mejorará la cobertura móvil en Farasdués
  La semana en imágenes
Curso UAGA Escuela Municipal de Familias La investigacin se centra en los bebs de bajo peso.
Ver pase de imágenes >>
 
Contiges
Contiges
Funeraria Tanatorio Vinue
· NECROLOGICAS
Fallecio el día 02 de febrero JOSEFINA GIMENEZ SIERRA
Abogados Arbues
 Enlaces patrocinados
· EMEDIA
· ABOGADOS ARBUÉS
· INP FORMACIÓN
· NECROLOGICAS
 Calendario
Febrero  Próximas citas
L M X J V S D
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 Interesante
22/07/2016
En la segunda mitad Roberto Mainz fue expulsado al derribar a un contrario dentro del rea.
José Miguel Pérez Sagaste, Pregonero de las Fiestas de la Virgen de la Oliva 2016
 
La actualidad por secciones
 Asociaciones
Jornada sobre el `Proyecto AgroSOS y la automatiza...
Celebrado el II Encuentro de comercio de Ejea de l...
 Ciencia y tecnología
Charla sobre `Redes Sociales como herramienta para...
Un estudio del OASI detecta 40 nuevas profesiones ...
 Comarca
Arranca la nueva etapa de jóvenes dinamizadores ru...
Charla sobre el turismo en las Cinco Villas
 Cultura y espectáculos
EJEA APOYA AL CINE: El cine comercial nos trae div...
El cine comercial nos trae risas con VILLAVICIOSA ...
 Deportes
El Ejea pincha en casa
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kick...
 Economía
Charla sobre las claves para una comunicación más ...
Aragón registró 10.614 nacimientos durante 2016
 Educación
Conferencia de la Universidad de la Experiencia so...
Programación trimestral de la Escuela Municipal de...
 Local
Brazadas solidarias en Ejea
Podemos señala que hacen falta maestros especialis...
 Medio Ambiente
Días 30 y 31: Curso de agricultura y ganadería eco...
El Consejero Olona visita los regadíos pendientes ...
 Provincia
Ejea se exhibe en el Campeonato Autonómico de Kick...
Aragón alcanza una tasa de 40.8 donantes por milló...
 Sociedad
Ejea realizará en la Festividad del Voto el acto d...
`Una persona inolvidable´
Servicios: Situación - Callejero - Polígono - Teléfonos - Farmacias - El Agua   Fiestas - Gente - Música - Comercio
  Local  |  Comarca  |  Economía  |  Medio Ambiente  |  Deportes  |  Cultura y Espectáculos  |  Sociedad  |  Provincia  |  Educación  |  Asociaciones  |  Ciencia y Tecnología  |  Historia
    Herramientas
Portada
Contacto
RSS
Mapa web
Hemeroteca
     En profundidad
Foros
Blogs
     Servicios
Situación
Callejero
Polígono
Teléfonos de interés
Farmacias
El Agua 		    Ocio
Fiestas
Gente
Música
Comercio
CIF B50930486 - e_media Informática Creativa - Paseo del Muro, 5 Bajos - 902 930 646 - redaccion@ejeadigital.com - Aviso legal - Política de cookies
Great story totally what I wanted apt find. babyliss pro curler therefore where can i do it beguile support. abercrombie and fitch it my 1st go apt perceive at this site, http://www.nedeanery.org/ its good discussion regarding this paragraph here by this weblog, www.milliejane.co.uk he likewise watch these even among company hehehe.. cheap ray bans uk since I don appetite apt fail to take this array. chanel espadrilles for sale No one can renounce from the feature of this video posted at this website, babyliss perfect curl Hi there, hollister ClothingWhat's up,